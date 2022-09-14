Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,885 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,818,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,609,000 after acquiring an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,146,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,299,000 after purchasing an additional 564,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,135,000 after purchasing an additional 59,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,928,000 after purchasing an additional 87,922 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FV opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

