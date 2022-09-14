Golden State Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 58,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

V stock opened at $199.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.64. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $377.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

