Goldex Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,239.00 (GLDX)

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Goldex Token has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldex Token has a market capitalization of $171,462.27 and $12,239.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00532487 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00817027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016297 BTC.

About Goldex Token

Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldex Token Coin Trading

