Golem Reaches Market Cap of $307.47 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. One Golem coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $307.47 million and approximately $66.46 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,198.19 or 0.99996768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,236.15 or 1.00184668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056521 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065196 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.