Gourmet Galaxy Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $77,226.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $77,482.02 and $77,226.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. The official website for Gourmet Galaxy is gourmetgalaxy.io. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

