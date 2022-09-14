Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.39. 738,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 25,376,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several brokerages have commented on GRAB. China Renaissance began coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 120.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 72,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 39,756 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 158.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,042,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 638,963 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 84.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,676,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 3,507,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,759,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after buying an additional 368,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 73.9% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

