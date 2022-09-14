Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.05) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s current price.

GRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 345 ($4.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.46) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 347.29 ($4.20).

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger Stock Down 3.0 %

GRI opened at GBX 267 ($3.23) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,271.43. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 256 ($3.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 330.80 ($4.00). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 282.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 289.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grainger Company Profile

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 114 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £297.54 ($359.52).

(Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.