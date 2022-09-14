Graviocoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $85.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00294078 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001249 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002457 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.80 or 0.03090012 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.