Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Price Target Cut to GBX 18 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 18 ($0.22) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Greatland Gold Price Performance
Shares of GGP opened at GBX 8.94 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £408.54 million and a P/E ratio of -44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.72. Greatland Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 25 ($0.30).
Greatland Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.