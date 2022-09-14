Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Price Target Cut to GBX 18 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 18 ($0.22) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GGP opened at GBX 8.94 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £408.54 million and a P/E ratio of -44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.72. Greatland Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 25 ($0.30).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

