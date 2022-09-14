Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.50

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.50 and last traded at $59.70, with a volume of 398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $495.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCBC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

About Greene County Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.