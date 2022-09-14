Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 61,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 310,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.2% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,252 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $175.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

