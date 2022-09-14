Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 3,755 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,108 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 4.3% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $7,151,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,164 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

