Grin (GRIN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $106,798.00

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $106,798.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,217.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,596.61 or 0.07897049 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00186717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00023959 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00299261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00745234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00589054 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. Github “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

