Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Critical Comparison

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Galicia $5.11 billion 0.26 $326.49 million N/A N/A Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $499.70 million 3.30 $162.67 million $3.52 9.32

Grupo Financiero Galicia has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Galicia N/A N/A N/A Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 32.94% 19.66% 1.17%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grupo Financiero Galicia and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Galicia 1 0 1 0 2.00 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 0 3 0 3.00

Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus target price of $14.65, indicating a potential upside of 62.60%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus target price of $41.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.21%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Grupo Financiero Galicia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services. It also offers financing products and services; consumer finance services; electronic check; global custody services; Fima funds; financial and stock market services to individuals, companies, and financial institutions; foreign trade services; and capital market and investment banking products that include debt securities, short-term securities, bills, and financial trusts. In addition, the company provides robbery, personal accident, life collective, home, life, integral pyme, pet, surety, various risks, and technical insurance products. Further, it offers private banking services to high net worth individuals; and operates digital investment platform. As of December 31, 2021, it had 312 full service banking branches; and 1,991 ATMs and self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada. It also operates through 3 branches in Bermuda and 4 branches in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.