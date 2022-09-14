GSK plc Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GSK in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GSK’s FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,700.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.66%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

