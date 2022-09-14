Guarded Ether Price Reaches $1,258.48 on Exchanges (GETH)

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Guarded Ether coin can currently be purchased for $1,258.48 or 0.06352094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guarded Ether has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $9,802.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guarded Ether Profile

Guarded Ether’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 1,605,665 coins and its circulating supply is 4,366 coins. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Guarded Ether’s official website is guarda.com. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet.

Guarded Ether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarda is a custody-free multiplatform cryptocurrency wallet with a user-friendly interface designed to store, manage, transfer and receive digital assets. Guarda Wallet currently supports over 40 most popular blockchains and thousands of their tokens (including BTC, BCH, BSV, ETH, ETC, XMR, ZEC, XRP, EOS, KIN, LTC, XLM, DASH and more). All the currencies can be purchased within the wallet with a bank card. The users can also exchange currencies via built-in exchange service and make fast crypto transactions.Existing in Web, Desktop (Linux, Windows, MacOS), Mobile (iOS, Android) and Chrome Extension versions, the wallets are accessible from any device connected to the Internet.Ethereum 2.0 brings Proof of Stake to the Ethereum network. Join Guarda's in-app Ethereum staking pool and earn crypto rewards in ETH with Guarded Ether (GETH).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guarded Ether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guarded Ether using one of the exchanges listed above.

