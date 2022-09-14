Guggenheim Boosts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $108.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Guggenheim from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.
NextEra Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:NEE opened at $88.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.45. The company has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NextEra Energy
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
