Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $12.18

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $11.80. Guild shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GHLD. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Guild Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $758.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44.

Insider Activity at Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $287.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.33 million. Guild had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,995.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Guild by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 838,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

