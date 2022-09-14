GYEN (GYEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,081.00

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. GYEN has a total market cap of $19.07 million and approximately $31,081.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GYEN has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GYEN Profile

GYEN was first traded on December 11th, 2019. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com/gyen. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

