Hakka.Finance Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $689,986.64 and approximately $9.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,963.67 or 0.99997728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,954.66 or 0.99952595 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057619 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012584 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00065870 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 388,018,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance.

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

