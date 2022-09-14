Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Receives GBX 321 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 321 ($3.88).

HLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 368 ($4.45) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Haleon to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.20) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.35) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Haleon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Haleon

In other news, insider John Young acquired 80,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51). In related news, insider John Young purchased 80,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51). Also, insider Dave Lewis purchased 63,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61).

Haleon Stock Performance

About Haleon

LON:HLN opened at GBX 266.60 ($3.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £24.62 billion and a PE ratio of 1,777.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 278.14. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.17 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.08).

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.