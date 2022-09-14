HaloDAO (RNBW) Hits Market Cap of $27,634.63

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $27,634.63 and $77.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 133% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.49 or 0.01149939 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002374 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00820399 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020727 BTC.
About HaloDAO
HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.
HaloDAO Coin Trading
