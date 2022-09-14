Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 24.33 ($0.29).

HMSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hammerson to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hammerson from GBX 29 ($0.35) to GBX 22 ($0.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 26 ($0.31) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 21.26 ($0.26) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £979.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.24 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40.22 ($0.49).

Hammerson Dividend Announcement

Hammerson Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.04%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

