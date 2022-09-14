Hamster Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. Hamster has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $138,032.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hamster has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 247.3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.17 or 0.01715251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00834497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021066 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster was first traded on September 5th, 2021. Hamster’s official website is coinhamster.io. Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Hamster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Token is a de-centralized meme token which was created on BSC Network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.