Handy Price Reaches $0.0488 (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Handy has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a total market cap of $28.11 million and $424,108.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Handy Profile

Handy’s launch date was October 16th, 2020. Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,972,125 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io. Handy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Handy

According to CryptoCompare, “Handy is a prediction game platform that anyone can enjoy. It provides various game contents and plans to add more content such as predicting stock price, e-sports and sports matches.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

