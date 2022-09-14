HAPI (HAPI) Price Tops $35.67 on Major Exchanges

HAPI (HAPI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for about $35.67 or 0.00083053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a total market cap of $20.32 million and approximately $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HAPI has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HAPI Profile

HAPI’s launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 600,463 coins and its circulating supply is 569,650 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one. The official website for HAPI is www.hapi.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved.With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering.With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens.”

