Harrow Health, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harrow Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 28.96% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

HROW stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $251.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,253,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Harrow Health by 49.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 139,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Harrow Health by 360.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 104,437 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

