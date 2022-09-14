Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Harrow Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 28.96% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter.

Harrow Health Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $9.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $251.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24.

Institutional Trading of Harrow Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.