HashBX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,275.00 (HBX)

HashBX (HBX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, HashBX has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. HashBX has a market capitalization of $376,048.58 and $1,275.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,185.88 or 0.99996763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,195.98 or 1.00046791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00056458 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065302 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io.

HashBX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

