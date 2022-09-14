Haven Protocol (XHV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $105,104.00

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $14.64 million and approximately $105,104.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,241.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.76 or 0.08076418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00194287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00297144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00740092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.23 or 0.00593993 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001007 BTC.

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,553,347 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

