Head-To-Head Analysis: Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) vs. Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Air France-KLM and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM N/A N/A N/A Global Crossing Airlines Group -44.25% -849.22% -57.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 23.01, suggesting that its share price is 2,201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Air France-KLM and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $16.94 billion 0.06 -$3.89 billion N/A N/A Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.23 -$19.82 million N/A N/A

Global Crossing Airlines Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Air France-KLM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Air France-KLM and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 3 5 2 0 1.90 Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Air France-KLM presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.07%. Given Air France-KLM’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Air France-KLM is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Summary

Air France-KLM beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 332 aircraft. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

