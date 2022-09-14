Head to Head Comparison: Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) & trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

trivago has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for trivago and Agent Information Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

trivago presently has a consensus price target of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 38.16%. Given trivago’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe trivago is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

This table compares trivago and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago -9.53% 4.29% 3.49% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of trivago shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares trivago and Agent Information Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $427.68 million 1.27 $12.66 million ($0.14) -10.86 Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Agent Information Software.

Summary

trivago beats Agent Information Software on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages. As of December 31, 2021, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

