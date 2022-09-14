Head-To-Head Comparison: Nextdoor (KIND) & The Competition

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) is one of 110 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nextdoor to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nextdoor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20 Nextdoor Competitors 690 3694 8950 254 2.65

Nextdoor presently has a consensus price target of 4.55, suggesting a potential upside of 39.57%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 51.63%. Given Nextdoor’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

31.1% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor’s competitors have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextdoor and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million -$95.32 million -3.75 Nextdoor Competitors $7.80 billion $2.05 billion 15.90

Nextdoor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -54.45% -22.05% -16.49% Nextdoor Competitors -154.49% -19.12% -6.33%

Summary

Nextdoor competitors beat Nextdoor on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

