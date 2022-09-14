Head to Head Comparison: TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) vs. Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TDCX and Sharing Economy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $410.74 million 3.41 $76.82 million $0.57 17.21 Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 22.84 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for TDCX and Sharing Economy International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TDCX currently has a consensus target price of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 138.53%. Given TDCX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TDCX is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of TDCX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TDCX and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX 17.49% 22.08% 17.83% Sharing Economy International -1,601.17% N/A -102.64%

Summary

TDCX beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

