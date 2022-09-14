Head-To-Head Comparison: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zillow Group and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Logiq 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zillow Group currently has a consensus price target of $64.75, suggesting a potential upside of 82.50%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Logiq.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

70.8% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Logiq shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Logiq shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Logiq’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.07 -$527.78 million ($2.23) -15.91 Logiq $37.35 million 0.27 -$20.13 million ($0.79) -0.56

Logiq has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logiq, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -5.19% -8.08% -4.60% Logiq -63.24% -74.40% -65.07%

Summary

Zillow Group beats Logiq on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape. In addition, it offers PayLogiq, an e-wallet for mobile payments; and GoLogiq, a food delivery application. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

