Head to Head Contrast: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) versus Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 0.68% -43.99% 8.96% Denbury 22.38% 23.55% 13.60%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.84 -$32.07 million $0.05 150.40 Denbury $1.26 billion 3.37 $56.00 million $6.51 13.11

This table compares Amplify Energy and Denbury’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Denbury has higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy. Denbury is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.4% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Denbury shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amplify Energy and Denbury, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Denbury 1 0 8 0 2.78

Denbury has a consensus target price of $96.09, indicating a potential upside of 12.63%. Given Denbury’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than Amplify Energy.

Summary

Denbury beats Amplify Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of February 24, 2022, it had 192 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

