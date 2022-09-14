Head-To-Head Contrast: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) & Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and Texas Capital Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $521.13 million 6.88 $120.99 million $3.69 20.77 Texas Capital Bancshares $1.01 billion 3.00 $253.94 million $3.23 18.88

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Texas Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

81.5% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Texas Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 25.36% 8.56% 1.21% Texas Capital Bancshares 18.42% 6.48% 0.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Independent Bank and Texas Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Texas Capital Bancshares 1 1 1 1 2.50

Independent Bank currently has a consensus target price of $97.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.20%. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus target price of $61.86, indicating a potential upside of 1.46%. Given Independent Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Texas Capital Bancshares.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Texas Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, consumer real estate, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as estate settlement, financial planning, tax services, and other services; automated teller machine and debit cards; and mutual fund and unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operates one hundred nineteen retail branches, two limited-service retail branches, and one mobile branch located within Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties in Eastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as information, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration services; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing working capital, internal growth, acquisitions, and business insurance premiums, as well as consumer loans; loans to exploration and production companies; mortgage finance loans; commercial real estate and residential homebuilder finance loans; first and second lien loans for the purpose of purchasing or constructing 1-4 family residential dwellings, as well as home equity revolving lines of credit and loans to purchase lots for future construction of 1-4 family residential dwellings; and real estate loans originated through a small business administration program, as well as equipment finance and leasing services, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and debit and credit card services; escrow services; personal wealth management and trust services; and depositors American Airlines AAdvantage miles. It operates in Austin, Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

