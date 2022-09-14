Head to Head Contrast: Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) versus YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) and YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Local Bounti and YaSheng Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75 YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Local Bounti presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.69%. Given Local Bounti’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than YaSheng Group.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Local Bounti has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YaSheng Group has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

54.7% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and YaSheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A -66.40% -47.63% YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Local Bounti and YaSheng Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $640,000.00 487.23 -$56.09 million N/A N/A YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

YaSheng Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Local Bounti.

Summary

Local Bounti beats YaSheng Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs. It also provides construction materials, such as cement; and designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology. The company sells its products to food processors, supermarkets, and wholesale stores through distributors, as well as to direct customers. YaSheng Group exports its products. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Lanzhou, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2015, YaSheng Group is a subsidiary of Gansu Yasheng Salt Chemical Industrial Group, Ltd.

