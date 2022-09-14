Head-To-Head Review: DirectView (OTCMKTS:DIRV) & Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

DirectView (OTCMKTS:DIRV – Get Rating) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of DirectView shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DirectView and Spire Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DirectView N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spire Global $43.38 million 4.42 -$19.31 million -0.53 -2.58

Analyst Recommendations

DirectView has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spire Global.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DirectView and Spire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DirectView 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00

Spire Global has a consensus target price of 5.35, indicating a potential upside of 290.51%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than DirectView.

Profitability

This table compares DirectView and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DirectView N/A N/A N/A Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54%

Volatility and Risk

DirectView has a beta of 4.99, suggesting that its share price is 399% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spire Global beats DirectView on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DirectView

DirectView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a full-service provider of teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security and Surveillance; and Video Conferencing Services. The Security and Surveillance division provides surveillance systems, and digital video recording and services, including DVR recorders and cameras, video intercoms, NVR recorders and IP cameras, laser and video beam perimeter security products, motion detection and thermal imagery products, security design and consulting, remote control device management, equipment maintenance service plans, and access control solutions. It also develops customized software programs; and DirectView Security App, a mobile application to enable full remote management of deployed surveillance devices, such as positioning cameras, setting recording parameters, and replay of selected video. This division serves transportation, hospitality, industrial, educational, and residential markets. The Video Conferencing Services division provides multipoint video conferencing, network integration, custom room design, staffing, document conferencing, and IP/Web conferencing services that enable its clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is also involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, sale and installation of video equipment, and sale of maintenance agreements. This division provides its services to organizations, such as professional service firms, investment banks, high tech companies, law firms, investor relations firms, and other domestic and multinational companies in commercial, government, medical, and educational sectors. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its Website. DirectView Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

