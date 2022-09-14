Head-To-Head Survey: Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Independent Bank Group pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group $650.08 million 4.16 $224.75 million $4.90 13.42 Independent Bank $521.13 million 6.88 $120.99 million $3.69 20.77

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Independent Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Independent Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Independent Bank Group and Independent Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus target price of $78.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.65%. Independent Bank has a consensus target price of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.20%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Independent Bank Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group 32.74% 8.49% 1.16% Independent Bank 25.36% 8.56% 1.21%

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Independent Bank on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages, as well as mortgage warehouse purchase loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 93 full-service branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, consumer real estate, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as estate settlement, financial planning, tax services, and other services; automated teller machine and debit cards; and mutual fund and unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operates one hundred nineteen retail branches, two limited-service retail branches, and one mobile branch located within Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties in Eastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

