Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.97

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 21157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Health Assurance Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Health Assurance Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.