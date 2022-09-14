Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $33.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.42.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.7 %
Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
