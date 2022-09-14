HedgeTrade Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $59.64 million and $69.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,152.88 or 0.99997715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,143.53 or 0.99951350 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00065158 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn “

