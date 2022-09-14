HEdpAY Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,192.00 (HDP.Ñ„)

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, HEdpAY has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. HEdpAY has a total market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $11,192.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEdpAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000960 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 505.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.94 or 0.02994231 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00829879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020901 BTC.

About HEdpAY

HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY.

Buying and Selling HEdpAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEdpAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEdpAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEdpAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

