Hegic (HEGIC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $485,093.00

Hegic (HEGIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and $485,093.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00814636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016425 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required.Use Cases:Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options.Write WBTC or ETH call and put options.Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

