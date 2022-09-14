Helical (LON:HLCL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.53) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.01) price target on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of LON:HLCL opened at GBX 353 ($4.27) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 375.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.63. The company has a market capitalization of £435.44 million and a PE ratio of 497.18. Helical has a one year low of GBX 284.33 ($3.44) and a one year high of GBX 502 ($6.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In other Helical news, insider Richard Cotton bought 15,000 shares of Helical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($61,623.97).

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

