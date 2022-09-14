Helium Price Reaches $4.18 (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00020947 BTC on exchanges. Helium has a market cap of $527.54 million and approximately $27.54 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 225.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.01606271 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001713 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002397 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00831474 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00167365 BTC.
About Helium
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,148,450 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
