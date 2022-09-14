HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Tops $0.0062 on Exchanges

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $22,929.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEROcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

