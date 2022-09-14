Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.87.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $222.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.68. Hershey has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,131,624.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 856,288 shares of company stock worth $188,801,430. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.