Hertz Network Market Cap Reaches $357,908.31 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hertz Network has a market cap of $357,908.31 and approximately $2,069.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $190.88 or 0.00945006 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820933 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016085 BTC.
Hertz Network Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Hertz Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.